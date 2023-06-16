General

UN chief says countries are ‘far off track’ from climate goals

UN Secretary-General António Guterres gave countries around the world a strongly-worded reality check regarding their climate ambitions on Thursday.

'I am very worried where the world stands on climate. Countries are far off track emitting climate promises and commitments,' Guterres said in New York.

'I see a lack of ambition, a lack of trust, a lack of support, a lack of cooperation, and an abundance of problems around clarity and credibility,' he continued.

The UN head said the global climate agenda was being undermined.

If governments are serious about reaching their goals and committing to their promises, efforts on all fronts will have to be significantly increased, Guterres warned.

In particular, he hit out at oil companies. He called the fossil fuel industry the 'polluted heart of the climate crisis,' adding that the use of oil, coal and gas had to end.

Interim climate negotiations concluded in Bonn, Germany on Thursday in preparation for the next United Nations climate conference in Dubai, which kicks off at the end of November.

The fact that the so-called COP 28 will be held in the United Arab Emirates has been sharply criticized by observers. They say the country is a fossil fuel hotspot and is not serious about its own climate goals.

The need to convince countries to transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energies is becoming more pressing than ever. While extreme weather events continue to rock the planet, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says over $1 trillion has been invested in oil, gas and coal this year already.

Source: Ghana News Agency

