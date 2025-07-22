UNICEF Trains Ghanaian Investigators on Child Online Safety

Accra: Thirty investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department and the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police in the Western and Central Regions have participated in a training session focused on the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (1038) to enhance children’s online safety.

According to Ghana News Agency, the two-day training on Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse educated participants about relevant laws and how these can be used to protect children from online abuse. ACP Yakubu Akologo Ayamga, the Western Regional Deputy Police Commander, expressed gratitude to UNICEF for sponsoring the training and emphasized the importance of consulting the legal department to address the growing issue of online child sexual exploitation effectively.

ACP Ayamga highlighted the seriousness of the issue and urged communities and security services to act swiftly to safeguard children from online exploitation and abuse. He encouraged officers to share best practices and work diligently to detect and investigate cases to protect children and communities.

ASP Eunice Atinya, the Western Regional Director of DOVVSU, expressed her appreciation for the training. She noted that prior to the training, there was uncertainty about which legal acts to use in prosecuting offenders, often resulting in lighter sentences. The education received is expected to lead to better outcomes for victims.

Madam Hilda Mensah, a Child Protection Specialist with UNICEF, pointed out the growing threat the Internet poses to children’s safety. She stressed that online sexual exploitation often involves severe abuse and can cause significant emotional harm, sometimes leading to suicide. Mensah highlighted the increasing rates of child sexual exploitation in Ghana and urged parents to be vigilant in protecting their children.