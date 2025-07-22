Ashanti Regional Police Command Arrest Two for Selling Counterfeit ‘Kill-It’ Insecticide

Kumasi: The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two individuals, Charity and Jacob Abeka, for allegedly distributing counterfeit ‘Kill-It’ insecticide spray, a product exclusively imported and distributed in the country by MISWA Chemicals Ltd. The arrests followed a formal complaint lodged by the company regarding the circulation of fake products that closely resemble the original insecticide brand.

According to Ghana News Agency, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahianyo, Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said the suspects were apprehended in a joint operation involving law enforcement officers and staff of MISWA Chemicals. Charity was arrested at a shop named ‘Mo Akoto’ in the PZ area of Kumasi, while Jacob Abeka was picked up at his business location, Jacob Abeka Enterprise. A third individual was reportedly arrested near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. During the operation, the police seized approximately 35 boxes of the suspected counterfeit insecticide.

DSP Ahianyo indicated that the suspects could face multiple charges under Ghanaian law, including: Prohibited sale of drugs or household chemical substances; false or misleading labeling or packaging; forgery of a trademark, and defrauding by false pretenses. If found guilty, the accused could face imprisonment terms ranging from three to 10 years, or fines.

Mrs. Abigail Del, Chief Executive Officer of MISWA, at a press briefing following the arrests, expressed grave concern over the situation. She explained that her company had been the exclusive importer and distributor of the authentic ‘Kill-It’ insecticide for over three decades. ‘These counterfeit products are hurting our business and misleading our customers. Some of those arrested were even former clients of MISWA Chemicals,’ she lamented. Mrs. Del warned that the fake insecticides were not only ineffective but potentially harmful.

‘When you use it, it doesn’t work. It can’t even kill an ant, let alone a mosquito. Our genuine product is imported from a reputable factory in Northampton, UK, where everything is done professionally and to the highest standards,’ she stated. She revealed that samples of the counterfeit products have been submitted to the Food and Drugs Authority for analysis and urged the public to be vigilant when purchasing insecticide sprays. ‘We advise consumers to look out for the original ‘Kill-It’ insecticide to protect themselves and their families from dangerous and ineffective alternatives,’ she said.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the public that investigations are ongoing to track down others involved in the distribution network.