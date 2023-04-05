Vivid Sydney 2023 Serves Up Biggest Program Yet

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2023 / Vivid Sydney will deliver the biggest and most culturally relevant program in its event history when it returns in 2023 from Friday 26 May to Saturday 17 June. Lighting of the Sails – Vivid Sydney – Sydney Opera House

Australia’s largest event and the pioneer of light-based art and culture festivals in the Asia-Pacific region has assembled some of the world’s most innovative artists, talented music makers and thought leaders as part of its 2023 lineup, which also recognises the significant contribution of First Nations peoples and cultures to the creative industries.

Inspired by the master of all creators, Mother Nature, this year’s theme, “Vivid Sydney, Naturally,” is reflected across all of the 300+ activations and events that make up the 23-day program.

Vivid Sydney Light Walk’s signature Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails will see the vibrant works of one of Australia’s most famed artists, John Olsen , brought to life as a spectacular tribute to his illustrious artistic career of more than 60 years. Life Enlivened (2023) will include Olsen’s evocative Salute to Five bells (1971-73) mural commissioned especially for the Northern Foyer of Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall, as well as other artworks spotlighting Olsen’s fascination with Australian landscapes and nature.

The Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House lineup will feature more than 40 Australian and international artists. José González , Yaeji , Ella Mai , Cat Power , Devonté Hynes and many more will take to the stages of the world-famous building in a program curated by Sydney Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music Ben Marshall .

The Vivid Music program will spotlight First Nations and Australian voices this year. The late Archie Roach AC will be celebrated with an incredible night of performances with the late artist’s longtime friends and collaborators and special appearances by members of Roach’s family. There will also be 12 nights of free music at Tumbalong Park , Darling Harbour featuring Yothu Yindi , Dan Sultan , cult Japanese artist Cornelius and many more.

British author and “master of her material” Jeanette Winterson features at Vivid Ideas and will reflect on questions of identity, sexuality, religion and more to unpack the idea of nature in LIFE AND MARS: The Future of Human .

And for the first time, Vivid Sydney’s brand-new pillar – Vivid Food – will broaden the creative spotlight from Light, Music and Ideas to include culinary favourites and innovative food events. Work up an appetite for a fusion of street food; a barbecue of epic proportions with legendary pitmasters for Vivid Fire Kitchen at the Cutaway at Barangaroo; fine-dining experiences; and the return of 2022’s sell-out Vivid Sydney Dinner at the Ivy Ballroom, a special feast by esteemed Sydney chefs Ben Greeno and Danielle Alvarez .

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said Vivid Sydney has come of age and has evolved into a progressive and inclusive event that celebrates the best of an expanded definition of the creative industries in 2023.

“Vivid Sydney is the original festival of light, art and culture. 2023 is the 13th time it has been staged and so it has naturally evolved over time to ensure that it stays relevant to the creative industries and what that means to people today,” Minervini said.

“We are truly proud of this year’s program. We have raised the bar on the size and scale of the events and activated new parts of the city. Our lineup features more diverse talent across more industries.

“There are world-firsts and festival-firsts, and both free and ticketed events to make the festival accessible to everyone. Audiences should be prepared to be blown away by the calibre of talent and a program that has been inspired by the beauty and diversity of nature.

“Vivid Sydney’s 2023 program is a celebration of authenticity, an invitation to connect, and a chance to create. You do not want to miss Vivid Sydney 2023.”

Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox said Vivid Sydney was the biggest and most loved annual event in the NSW calendar that, in 2023, would once again support the entire ecosystem of the state’s visitor economy. “Each year, visitors and Sydneysiders immerse themselves in the program and enjoy the activations of the talented creatives who make the festival so special. Last year we welcomed a record 2.58 million attendees across the festival footprint,” Cox said.

“Vivid Sydney 2022 injected $119 million into the NSW visitor economy. It is our expectation that with its expanded program and more international travellers returning to our shores, Vivid Sydney 2023 will drive even greater visitor expenditure into the NSW economy.”

Staged across Sydney’s city centre, Vivid Sydney festival locations include Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, Walsh Bay, Barangaroo, King Street Wharf, Darling Harbour, Darling Quarter, Darling Square, The Goods Line, Central Station, the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Carriageworks, Taronga Zoo and more.

MEDIA ASSETS

The full 2023 Vivid Sydney media kit, program announcement and high-res imagery, including 2023 Vivid Sydney light renders and broadcast-quality video footage of previous festival highlights, are available to download at www.vividsydney.com/news-room .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Greg Vekiarellis , Ogilvy PR

PH: +61 401 873 217

greg.vekiarellis@ogilvy.com.au

Jenna Whyte , Destination NSW

PH: +61 484 719 536

jenna.whyte@dnsw.com.au

ABOUT VIVID SYDNEY

Vivid Sydney is Australia’s largest festival celebrating creativity, innovation and technology, and transforms Sydney into a kaleidoscope of colour and events for 23 nights. Staged for its 13th year in 2023, Vivid Sydney will bring together mesmerising displays from the world’s brightest light artists, exhilarating live music performances, deep-dive discussions with thought leaders, and innovative experiences from food creatives. Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency.

Contact Information

Jenna Whyte

PR Manager

jenna.whyte@dnsw.com.au

Related Files

Med Rel_Vivid Sydney 2023 serves up biggest program yet.pdf

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/807364026/acbc4fe650

SOURCE: Vivid Sydney