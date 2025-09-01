Volta Regional Minister Calls for Immediate Measures Against Cocoa Smuggling

Hohoe: The Volta Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, has reiterated his commitment to collaborating closely with security agencies and stakeholders to address the increasing issue of cocoa smuggling in the region. He expressed this commitment during a meeting with a delegation from the Hohoe Regional Office of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), led by Mr. Frank Amoah-Frimpong, Regional Administrator, who appealed for urgent government intervention to combat this illegal trade.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gunu, who also chairs the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC), promised that decisive actions would be implemented to protect cocoa farmers and safeguard the national interest. He stated that REGSEC, in collaboration with COCOBOD and security agencies, will enhance surveillance, improve intelligence gathering, and ensure that offenders are prosecuted. Mr. Gunu emphasized that cocoa is a national asset and that its smuggling undermines both farmers and the economy, making it a fight that must be won collectively.

Mr. Gunu recounted his past experience as District Chief Executive of Akatsi North, where he and his security team intercepted over 100 bags of smuggled cocoa at Ave Dakpa. He noted that smugglers are now employing more sophisticated methods, highlighting the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders.

The Minister identified cocoa smuggling as a dual threat, depriving farmers of fair prices and the country of essential foreign exchange earnings. He stressed that addressing the problem requires not only enforcement but also sustainable solutions to secure the future of the cocoa industry in the Volta Region and Ghana as a whole.

In this context, Mr. Gunu welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to establish a cocoa processing factory in the Volta Region as part of a broader industrialization initiative. He stated that such a project would add value to cocoa, create jobs for youth, and serve as a lasting solution to the smuggling challenge, urging for collective efforts to protect farmers and make the Volta Region a model of responsible cocoa production and processing.

The COCOBOD delegation expressed their gratitude for the Minister’s assurance and reiterated the need for tighter border control measures, stronger community sensitization, and incentives to encourage farmers to sell their produce through approved channels.