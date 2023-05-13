National Politics

Voting underway in three constituencies in STMA

Voting underway in three constituencies in STMA

The parliamentary and presidential primaries for the National Democratic Congress have taken off smoothly in three constituencies within the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area.

The primaries though greeted with uncertainty due to the initial injunction placed by one of the Presidential hopefuls of the party has not affected any proceedings in terms of timing and logistical arrangements.

The officers in charge of Elections for the various constituencies and the district officers from the Electoral Commission of Ghana are helping to ensure smooth balloting.

Mr. Kirk Mensah, Regional Secretary of the party urged the delegates to maintain peace for a collective win of the party.

The various centres visited by the Ghana News Agency showed preparedness of delegates while, some party enthusiasts have gathered around to monitor the exercise.

The Essikado-Ketan constituency is voting at the Cultural Centre in Fijai, Takoradi on 31st December Women's Movement office and the Obiri office hosting the Kweminstsin constituency.

Close to 2, 400 delegates are expected to cast ballots to help elect candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The voting started at exactly nine 009000 hours in the areas visited, with enough security provided by the police.

Source: Ghana News Agency

