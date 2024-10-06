WACA resilience investment programme launched at Keta to protect coastal areas

Keta: The West African Coastal Area (WACA) RESIP 2 has been launched at Keta in the Volta Region to protect and restore the coastal ecosystem. The initiative is also to preserve natural barriers against water erosion and flooding to safeguard habitats for marine and coastal species. Mr Henry Botey, a representative from the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, during the launch at the Keta Municipality Assembly Hall, said the objective of the WACA project was to protect the environment as well as climate change mitigation and adaptation. 'Our core mandate is to formulate policies for environmental conservation to support research and innovations, coordinate national climate change efforts, and regulate environmental impact assessment,' he stated. He urged residents in Anloga District, Keta Municipality, Ketu South Municipality, and those along the coastal belt in the Greater Accra Region to collaborate with the authority for a successful project which is expected to run for nine m onths. Mr Benjamin Mensah, the Volta Regional Director of Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, who represented the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yaw Letsa, said selection of the three districts was based on the growing challenges facing the coastal communities and the ecosystems. 'It is critical to engage the stakeholders, including district assemblies, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, private sector partners, and the people at every stage of the planning process.' He added that the framework would inform how the land and the marine space would be used for the present and future generation with the consideration on unique cultural and historic heritage of the region. Mr Emmanuel Gemega, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MEC) told the GNA that the residents living along the coastal belt should welcome the project 'since people in the areas suffered from both tidal waves and lagoon distractions every year.' The LUSPA and the WACA projects are sponsored by Global Environme nt Facility, World Bank, and United Nations Development Programme. Source: Ghana News Agency