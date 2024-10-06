We do not determine payment to operatives under YEA – Zoomlion

Accra: The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited does not control or determine the amount or timing of payments to operatives under the Sanitation Module of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA). 'The payment of YEA operatives' allowances is solely determined by the Government/YEA. It is then released to Zoomlion for onward payment to the beneficiaries as Zoomlion manages their day-to-day activities.' In a statement issued by the Communications Directoriate and copied to the Ghana News Agency, it explained that 'As per the contract agreement, Zoomlion is responsible for managing the operatives and providing the necessary logistics they require for their work, including uniforms, brooms, and other working tools.' It explained that the YEA operatives worked for four hours per day and did not work on Sundays. In addition to their regular duties, saying, 'whenever operatives are required to work outside their contracted hours, Zoomlion ensures they are compensated with an allowance, and in some cases, provided with lunch.' It explained that while it was not mandated by the contract for Zoomlion to offer compensation in cases of death or injury, the company on humanitarian grounds, extend support in such instances, including financial assistance for medical treatment and operatives were appreciated at the end of each year with gifts of rice and oil, courtesy of Zoomlion. The statement noted that Zoomlion was responsible for delays in the payment of allowances to some operatives in some regions as the government had not yet disbursed funds to the company for payment. The statement assured YEA operatives and the public that Zoomlion remained committed to supporting the operatives within the agreed framework and would continue to work closely with the government to ensure timely payments when funds are made available. It explained that Zoomlion was set to digitise payment for waste collection with the launch of its 'change your borla style' E-payment system to make payment for waste collection in Ghana a seamless and ea sy thing to do. 'The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited wishes to reassure its stakeholders and the public that it had done no wrong and calls on the media to be decorous in their reportage of such national reports against the company which has been at the forefront of driving sustainable waste management in Ghana and beyond,' it said. Source: Ghana News Agency