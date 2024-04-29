Woman who allegedly dumped baby in dunes denied bail

A 24-year-old woman, Wilhelmina Abed, was remanded in custody on Monday after she was denied bail in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Monday. Abed made her first appearance in the court on charges of child abandonment after she allegedly dumped her one-year-old child in the dunes in the Narraville residential area of Walvis Bay on Saturday morning. The child, who was dressed warmly and left with a few nappies, was discovered by a passerby who informed the police. Abed was arrested later that day at a shebeen in Kuisebmund, where she was reportedly selling kapana. She opted to represent herself. The case was presided over by magistrate Rosalia Andima, while prosecutor Penouua Katjiukua represented the State. The case was postponed to 18 June 2024 for further investigations Source: The Namibia Press Agency