Women major actors in combating desertification: Geingob

Women in Namibia make up a huge percentage of the agricultural labour force, hold a vital stake in the health of the land, and are the major actors in the country's efforts to combat desertification and reverse land degradation.

This was said by President Geingob on the occasion of the Commemoration of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, under the theme 'Her Land. Her Rights.'

This year’s theme is gender-focused and recognises the rights of women to land and their significance in achieving the interconnected global goals of gender equality and land degradation neutrality by 2030.

Geingob in a media statement availed here Saturday stated that the climate change emergency has accelerated desertification and droughts, which have profound impacts on nations' agricultural output, risking food production and pushing many families into poverty.

“Regrettably, Namibia is anticipating drought in the current year due to poor rainfall in the previous rainy season and floods in some northern parts of the country. To deal with the adverse effects of droughts, the Government has redirected resources to mitigate the impacts of drought in affected communities,” he said.

At the level of policy, Namibia has made progress in combating desertification and drought through the implementation of the National Drought Policy and Strategy, monitored by the National Drought Task Force, which benefited immensely from the input of various organisations, including Offices, Ministries and Agencies (OMAs), he said.

Government, he highlighted is in the final phase of the implementation of the Third National Action Programme to Combat Desertification, Land Degradation, and Drought (2014–2024).

The programme demonstrates the government’s efforts in the fight against desertification, land degradation, and drought, and it underscores the commitment to integrating sustainable land management into national development priorities.

“As a nation, we collectively need to build resilience to drought by developing drought-resistant crops and livestock and by storing water for future use. We need to improve the way we manage our land. This includes promoting practices such as planting trees, reducing deforestation, and conserving water,” he said.

The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is observed on June 17 each year to promote public awareness of international efforts to combat desertification.

The day offers a chance to recognise that land degradation neutrality (LDN) is achievable through problem-solving, strong community involvement, and cooperation at all levels.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency