Women Vegetable Farmers in Agona-Amenfi Commend MP for Supporting Their Training

Agona-amenfi: Women vegetable farmers in Agona-Amenfi have expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi-Central, Madam Joana Gyan Cudjoe, for the support during the recent vegetable training initiative for local farmers.

According to Ghana News Agency, the vegetable farmers noted that the MP’s commitment to empowering the agricultural community has made a transformative difference, equipping farmers with vital skills to enhance productivity, sustainability, and resilience.

Speaking on behalf of the women vegetable farmers, Mr. Wepia Awal Adugwula, President of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, who facilitated the training for the farmers, expressed profound gratitude for the MP’s advocacy and resources.

As a result, women farmers in the Amenfi Central Constituency in Agona have gained practical knowledge in modern vegetable cultivation techniques, soil health management, and market-ready practices.

Mr. Awal Adugwula stated that the training not only strengthened local food security but also opened new economic opportunities for families who formed the backbone of the rural economy.

He emphasized that Madam Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s dedication to uplifting grassroots agriculture reflected true leadership and a profound understanding of the community’s needs.

The farmers noted, “We are inspired by your vision and grateful for your tangible contributions to a brighter future for our farmers.”

Mr. Awal Adugwula said the farmers looked forward to continued collaboration and remained committed to working alongside the MP to build a thriving, sustainable agricultural sector in the Amenfi Central Constituency.