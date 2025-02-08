Yamoransa Model Labs Program to Host Fourth Annual Robotics Competition and Impact Discussion

Accra: The Yamoransa Model Labs Program, funded by the Helping Africa Foundation (HAF) and managed by IMPLEMENTERS, a not-for-profit organization, is set to hold the fourth edition of the Annual Impact Roundtable Discussion (AIRTAD) and Robotics Competition. According to Ghana News Agency, the Yamoransa Model Labs originated from an initiative in 2012 aimed at providing an Information Communication and Technology (ICT) center for the people of Yamoransa through a Yale Alumni Service Corps project. By 2016, the model evolved, encompassing a wide range of components, including the Yamoransa labs program, vision screening, and livelihoods projects. The upcoming event is scheduled for February 22-25 in Accra, themed 'The Yamoransa Model Impact Year: Scaling the Successes of Bridging Educational Gaps with Technology.' For the past decade, the program has pioneered ICT and STEM education for underserved communities in Ghana, empowering students with essential digital skills. AIRTAD serves as a platform to celebr ate the achievements of the YM Labs Program and encourages discussions on the future of STEAM education in Ghana. This year's event comprises preliminary competitions on February 22 and 24 at the Academic City Campus, followed by the main event on February 25 and 26 at the Cedi Conference Center, University of Ghana, Legon.