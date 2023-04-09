General

Young man shoots himself at Nzinze village

Comments Off on Young man shoots himself at Nzinze village

A 21-year-old man identified as Paulus Sikongo, died after he fatally shot himself in the neck at Nzinze village in the Kavango West Region.

According to the Kavango West Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Agas said Sikongo used his father’s shotgun to shoot himself at their homestead.

The motive behind the suicide is not yet established as there was no suicide note left.

His next of kin are informed and police continue to investigate.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Web Desk

