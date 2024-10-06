Youth Advocacy on climate change and mitigation initiative launched

Bolgatanga: Feed the Future Ghana Market Systems and Resilience (MSR) Activity has launched a climate change and mitigation initiative to empower Ghanaian youth to champion climate smart practices and lead in agribusinesses. Dubbed 'Youth Advocacy on Climate Change and Mitigation (YACCM) Initiative,' the intervention seeks to create a platform that strengthens youth-led climate action and promotes sustainable agriculture practices within their communities. It also aims to enhance the capacity of youth advocates to enable them to thrive within the agriculture market system by embracing entrepreneurship and climate-smart agribusiness models. In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Glenn A. Lines, the Chief of Party, said the YACCM Initiative was part of their ongoing efforts to empower the youth, particularly within the agriculture market system, to become champions of climate-smart practices and leaders in the agribusiness. The MSR Activity had over the years, trained many climate youth advocates in its operati onal areas who were working in their various communities, to help people adapt to climate change impacts and harness the opportunities posed by climate change. According to the Chief of Party, agribusinesses was no longer just an alternative but a viable and sustainable venture for young people and there was the need to empower the youth to take advantage. 'By equipping young people with tools, knowledge, and networks needed to succeed, MSR is helping youth realise their full potential within the agriculture market system. 'Through training in agribusiness, climate-smart agriculture and entrepreneurship, MSR continues to ensure that the youth are not only aware of the opportunities but are fully prepared to seize them,' he said. Mrs Zinabu Abdulai, the Director, Resilience and Social Inclusion, MSR, said the impact of the climate change was glaring and there was the need to involve the youth in efforts to fight and mitigate the impact for sustainable development. She said as part of the strategies, the M SR had trained youth champions in its 17 Municipal and districts across the country and named Garu, Bawku and Tempane districts as its operational areas in the Upper East Region. 'Initially, we had set out to engage close to 3,000 young people but with the efforts of the young people (youth champions), they have been able to reach out to close to 6,530 young people with information and knowledge around climate change,' she added. This, she said, consolidated the assertion that the youth were critical agents in fighting the climate change menace, adding 'we have also encouraged them to come out with economic and viable businesses in the area of climate change, so that as they are solving issues round climate change, they also adding economic value to the solutions they are providing'. As part of the launch, the youth were taken through entrepreneurship training on green jobs to help them take advantage of the climate impact to create jobs for themselves. Mr Joseph Tiewul, the Head of Business Advisory Cent re, Navrongo Office, indicated that through human activities, the impact of climate change on the environment and survival of people had worsened and required adaptation and innovation. He underscored the role of green economy in addressing climate change issues and indicated that young people needed to acquire entrepreneurial skills and knowledge and turn problems created by climate change into economic opportunities. Mr Francis Takyi-Koranteng, the Upper East Regional Director, National Youth Authority, urged the youth to take the training serious and create jobs for themselves. Some youth advocates who were making significant impact in their communities were also recognised at the launch. Source: Ghana News Agency