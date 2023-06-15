Health Services Medical

Zimbabwe’s suspected cholera cases rise to 2,460

Zimbabwe had recorded a cumulative 2,460 suspected cases of cholera, including 16 confirmed deaths and 47 suspected deaths as of Tuesday, a cabinet minister said.

Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere told a media briefing that a total of 2,243 recoveries have been recorded to date.

A total of 2,076 suspected cholera cases and 15 deaths were reported by last week.

Zimbabwe’s current cholera outbreak began in February this year, and the government has taken a multi-sectoral approach to respond to it.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that dissemination of information is ongoing through the Provincial Risk Communication and Community Engagement Committees and that the government continues to pursue a multi-sectoral approach to responding to the cholera outbreak,” Muswere said.

Web Desk

