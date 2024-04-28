2024 Election: Dr Bawumia starts nationwide campaign tour on April 29

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will officially begin his nationwide campaign tour on Monday, April 29, from the Eastern Region. The first phase of his tour will take him to all the 275 constituencies across the 16 regions till the first week of June.cd The NPP Flagbearer has christened his campaign: 'Bold Solutions for our Future,' focusing on three key pillars: The battle of ideas and character; The battle of records; and The battle of effective campaign. A statement issued by Mr Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communication, Bawumia Campaign, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Sunday, said campaign would be issue-based. It would tackle cogent, practical and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues dear to the Ghanaian people. 'The NPP Flagbearer will also meet with a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, the Clergy, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers and students, and also interact with businesses and associations,' th e statement said. 'He will visit market centres and other public places to listen to the concerns of both traders and consumers.' Dr Bawumia would engage the media, hold townhall meetings and continue with his regular stakeholder engagements with Ghanaians, it said. Since his election as the NPP Flagbearer on November 4, 2023, for the December 7 Election, Dr Bawumia had been very active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country. Apart from fulfilling his constitutional mandate as Ghana's Vice President, he had been putting the necessary structures, personnel, logistics and programmes in place to embark on a comprehensive, inclusive, and impactful presidential campaign. Dr Bawumia was buoyed up by the strong backing from the Party's grassroots and the growing enthusiasm and confidence resonating throughout the Elephant family, the statement added. 'This burgeoning energy signifies our preparedness for the activities that lie ahead in the upcoming contest.' 'As Ghana moves into the next phase of our development, it is more important than ever to elect a leader that holds himself to the highest standards, a man of character, performance, work ethic, vision, programmes, wisdom, decisiveness, self-discipline, integrity, with a very high credibility.' Source: Ghana News Agency