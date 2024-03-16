Adventist Heritage Cooperative Fund inaugurates branch at Abrepo

The Adventist Heritage Cooperative Fund (AHCoF) has extended its services to the Abrepo and Suame areas by opening a new branch at the Northern Ghana Union Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) at Abrepo Akoko Specs in Kumasi. The extension of the micro credit and financial support services aims at helping the people in the area, especially members of the church, to easily access credit facilities to support and expand their businesses. Mrs Elizabeth Kusi-Nsiah, the Chief Executive Officer of AHCoF, said the fund, an investment and micro credit scheme of the S.D.A church, also supported church projects, tithes, evangelism, media projects, schools and hospitals. The inauguration of the new office was in response to the growing population, opportunities, as well as the convenience of business and customers in Abrepo, Suame and the nearby environs. Mrs Kusi - Nsiah said as at December 31, 2023, the total assets of the fund stood at GH ?104,140,344.20. Total contributions of members also stoo d at GH ?78,952, 093.10. The fund had supported various projects to the tune of GH?69,383,431.00, while its net worth stood at GH?23,727,204.83. The new office would bring services closer to the door steps of customers in that area , she said, and assured stakeholders and customers of the credibility of the fund and safety of their investments. Pastor Dr, Kwame Annor Boahene, the Board Chairman of AHCof, said the new office was in fulfilment of the fund's mandate to maintaining growth and expansion to serve members better. Dr. Samuel Koranteng Pipim, of the fund's Chaplaincy, said the office was part of efforts to sell the brand of the Adventist Heritage Cooperative Fund Limited. It would also encourage society to quickly identify and experience the Adventist heritage brand and create the desire to choose its products over other competitors. In a related development, the fund donated seats to the Out Patients Department (OPD) of the Kwadaso SDA Hospital. It also presented GH?20,000.00 to the Hospital t o offset the bills of patients who were unable to do so. Dr Randoulf Baah Adu, the Medical Director of the Hospital, called on other organisations to emulate the gesture and assured that the donations would be used for their intended purposes. Source: Ghana News Agency