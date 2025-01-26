NDC Effutu Parliamentary Candidate Condemns Youth for Vandalising Party Office

Winneba: Dr James Kofi Annan, the 2024 National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Effutu Constituency, has condemned the actions of some party supporters who vandalised the party office in Winneba. He expressed that the violent act by the youth was unfortunate and emphasized that such behavior was inappropriate.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Annan, who disapproved of the incident, stated in an interview that he had not put forward his name to President John Dramani Mahama for a ministerial position. He explained that there is a structured formula for appointing ministers, noting that about 95 percent of the ministers appointed are members of parliament, and regional ministers are generally regional executives.

Dr Annan labeled the actions of the supporters as 'irresponsible and reckless' and pledged his 'utmost and unwavering' support for both the President and the NDC party. He urged the supporters to manage their expectations and exercise restraint. Furthermore, Dr Annan called on party supporters not to associate his name with such acts but to concentrate on backing the President and the party in their efforts to restructure the nation.

He reiterated that the President holds the exclusive right to appoint individuals to high offices and expressed his confidence in the President's decisions. "I wish to reiterate that the responsibility to appoint individuals to high offices is the sole prerogative of the President.we worked hard to bring the party into office, and I believe whatever decision the President or the party takes, is done in the good interest of the party and in the spirit of resetting our country," Dr Annan stated.

The incident occurred when some aggrieved youth of the NDC Party in the Effutu Constituency, donning red head and hand bands and chanting party songs, stormed the office premises on Friday, January 24, between 1100 and 1200 hours. They caused damage to the property, including vandalising a wooden structure, destroying the trap door of the office, scattering plastic chairs, and later burning some items. Some of the youth expressed that Dr Annan deserved a ministerial appointment due to his past efforts, or else the party should forget about the Effutu Constituency.