General

Angola defends assessment report at ESAAMLG meeting

Web DeskComments Off on Angola defends assessment report at ESAAMLG meeting

Angola defended in March the Mutual Evaluation Report at the technical meeting of the "task force" of the Anti-Money Laundering Group for Eastern and Southern Africa (ESAAMLG) held in Arusha, Tanzania.

According to a statement issued by the Financial Information Unit (UIF), the preliminary results of the meeting have not been disclosed yet.

The statement adds that the conclusions of the referred discussions will be submitted by the task force to the knowledge and subsequent deliberation in the plenary of the Council of Ministers of the Financial Action Group (GAFI) of this regional organisation to be held in September and October.

The Angolan delegation gave a brief information on the mutual report during the 45th meeting of the "task force" of senior experts of the ESAAMLG, a branch of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) held from March 26-31 in Arusha.

Headed by the secretary of State for Finance and the Treasury, Ottoniel Lobo dos Santos, the Angolan group was heard by experts representing member states of the organisation, including South Africa, Botswana, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Seychelles, Mauritius, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi,Mozambique, Namibia, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The task force meeting discussed issues related to the organisation, among which the Mutual Evaluation Report of Angola, as the country is already in the second round of the evaluation as a member state of the ESAAMLG.

The document defended by the Angolan delegation, is the result of the Mutual Evaluation Process to which member countries are subjected to assess the level of technical compliance of their laws and regulations with the 40 recommendations of the FATF.

These also seek to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of their systems for preventing and combating money laundering, financing terrorism and financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction

Source: Angola Press News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Report: Africa Must Adapt to Climate Change Effects

Web Desk

The Global Center on Adaptation says climate change will push 120 million people into extreme poverty by 2030, and a third of them will be Africans if nothing is done to mitigate its effects. The findings are in the center’s report on Africa, released …
General

Zimbabwe Environmentalists Demand More Than Rhetoric on Climate Change

Web Desk

Environmentalists in Zimbabwe are reacting angrily to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s address at the COP26 conference, where he pledged his government’s fight against deforestation and climate change. Environmentalists say the government is busy dishing…
General News

MINISTER LURES INVESTORS TO BOTSWANA

Web Desk

MINISTER LURES INVESTORS TO BOTSWANA
GABORONE – International guests at this year’s Global Expo Botswana have been encouraged to consider investing in Botswana’s priority sectors.The appeal was made by the Minister of Investment, Trade, and…