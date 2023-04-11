Call for Nominations: 2023 Global Citizen Award®

LONDON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading international residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners, in partnership with the Swiss non-profit humanitarian Andan Foundation, is pleased to announce the call for nominations for the 2023 Global Citizen Award.

Created in 2014, the Global Citizen Award is a tribute that honors remarkable individuals working to advance any one of the global challenges affecting humanity today – challenges that transcend national boundaries and cannot be resolved by any one country acting alone.

The 2023 laureate will be selected by a distinguished, independent committee and honored at the Global Citizen Award ceremony, the concluding event of the annual Henley & Partners Global Citizenship Conference – taking place this year in Dubai from 9 -10 November.

Henley & Partners Chairman and Founder of the Andan Foundation, Dr Christian H. Kaelin, says the awardee’s work needs to demonstrate a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable social groups, particularly with a connection to migration-related issues. “The Global Citizen Award is open worldwide to those working in a field with a direct link to the issues they are looking to affect and excludes political figures, opinion leaders, and celebrities. The committee is looking for remarkable and inspirational individuals who demonstrate vision, courage, and innovation in driving global change, and whose actions and outlook contribute to a more just, peaceful, connected, and tolerant world.”

The selection process is confidential and is based on a majority decision of the Award Committee. The award itself consists of a bespoke sculptural medal designed by leading Italian artist Antonio Nocera, an award certificate signed by the Chairman of the Global Citizen Award Committee, and a monetary prize of USD 20,000, which goes towards supporting the awardee’s humanitarian efforts. In addition, Henley & Partners commits to working closely with the awardee for a period of one year, raising awareness of their work and supporting the selected project through the firm’s network of more than 40 offices worldwide.

Since its inception, the Global Citizen Award has honored many remarkable individuals. The first laureate was German entrepreneur Harald Höppner, who set up the refugee humanitarian aid project Sea Watch. Another recipient was Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Africa’s largest disaster relief organization, and Monique Morrow, Co-Founder of The Humanized Internet, a digital identity project that aims to bring hope to the estimated 1.1 billion individuals in the world who cannot prove their legal identity. Diep Vuong, Co-Founder and President of the Pacific Links Foundation, was awarded for her work in Southeast Asia campaigning for the rights of those enslaved by human trafficking, and Prof. Dr. Padraig O’Malley received his Global Citizen Award in recognition of his work on conflict resolution and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, South Africa, and Iraq.

Commenting on the award’s history and significance, Dr Kaelin says global citizenship ideals are a founding principle of Henley & Partners, and through its partnership with the Andan Foundation, the firm is able to provide support to those global citizens displaced by war, conflict and climate change. “All of our Global Citizen Award laureates have inspired us with their willingness to act in confronting a problem that many see as simply too vast to address. The issues that we face today transcend the family, the tribe, the village, and the nation. It’s more critical than ever that we do what we can to support those working on initiatives that directly change the lives of vulnerable people around the world.”

Nominations close on Friday, 30 June 2023. For more information on how to submit your nomination, please contact Tina Savic at tina.savic@andan.org

About the Andan Foundation

The Andan Foundation is a non-profit humanitarian foundation based in Switzerland. It is regulated by the Swiss Federal Authority for the Supervision of Foundations and audited annually by BDO.

Andan leads private sector initiatives to support families fleeing their homes due to war, internal conflict, and climate change. It identifies and develops innovative, sustainable solutions promoting refugees’ self-reliance, boosting their resilience, and fostering their inclusion in their new countries. Andan prioritizes projects that expand economic, financial, and political opportunities for both refugee populations and the communities that welcome them. Andan facilitates and propels partnerships between the private sector and UN agencies, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions concerned with refugees and migrants.

Andan’s main, long-term project is the Andan Global City, which will completely upend and reform how we deal with the growing global refugee and migration crisis.

https://www.andan.org/

About Henley & Partners

Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on our expertise and experience in this area. The firm’s highly qualified professionals work together as one team in over 40 offices worldwide.

The concept of residence and citizenship planning was created by Henley & Partners in the 1990s. As globalization has expanded, residence and citizenship have become topics of significant interest among the increasing number of internationally mobile entrepreneurs and investors whom we proudly serve every day.

The firm also runs a leading government advisory practice that has raised more than USD 10 billion in foreign direct investment. Trusted by governments, the firm has been involved in strategic consulting and in the design, set-up, and operation of the world’s most successful residence and citizenship programs.

https://www.henleyglobal.com

Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Nicklin

Group Head of Public Relations

sarah.nicklin@henleyglobal.com

Mobile: +27 72 464 8965

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000803210