GTA to Leverage on Thriving Leather Industry for Tourism Development

Tamale: Mr Abeiku Aggrey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has announced that the GTA will leverage the leather production industry in the Northern Region to develop tourism. He elaborated that although there are several local producers of leather goods such as bags, belts, and shoes, many people, including those in the diaspora, remain unaware of the region’s historical significance in leather craftsmanship. This announcement was made during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the GTA and the PANAFEST Secretariat to Gulkpe-Naa Alhassan Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Gulkpegu Traditional Area in Tamale.

According to Ghana News Agency, the visit was part of a five-day working tour in the northern parts of the country connected to this year’s PANAFEST and Emancipation Day celebrations. The delegation also visited Red Clay Studios, an art hub in Tamale, and organized a public lecture and symposium at the University for Development Studies.

Mr Aggrey stated that the GTA aims to position the region as the premier destination for leather production in the country, which would boost the local economy and attract foreign investors. He emphasized the importance of encouraging leather product importers to source their goods from northern Ghana to enhance local revenue generation and tourism.

He added that attracting investors to support the local leather industry with modern technology and equipment is crucial for improving efficiency and meeting international standards. Mr Aggrey identified key tourist attractions in the region, such as the Yendi Greenwich Meridian and the Saakpuli Slave Site, as significant assets for boosting tourism revenue. He also mentioned plans to revamp the Gushegu Smock Market to showcase traditional fabrics to the diaspora, thereby generating more trade and tourism opportunities.

Mr Angelo Dogbe, Northern Regional Director of GTA, noted that the PANAFEST and Emancipation Day celebrations aim to promote tourism and highlight the untapped cultural and historical wealth of northern Ghana to the global community. Mr Taqiyy Saleem, a member of the diaspora delegation, expressed enthusiasm about the region’s tourism and investment potential, noting interest in investing in sectors such as real estate and agriculture.

Naa Alhassan Zakaria, a sub-chief under the Gulkpegu paramountcy, representing the paramount chief, urged the diaspora team to capitalize on the region’s vast and fertile farmlands for agricultural investment, which could create jobs for the youth.