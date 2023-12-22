BoN and MME sign MOU in areas of energy, gas and oil

WINDHOEK: The Bank of Namibia (BoN) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize their commitment to advancing the national economic agenda in the emerging industries in the mining and energy sectors. In a joint statement availed here, the agreement culminated in recent constructive dialogues between the two institutions. 'The MOU aims to establish a framework for collaboration between the two institutions in areas related to energy, oil and gas critical raw minerals as well as mineral resources management. This cooperation will promote collaboration in activities related to policy development, capacity building, information sharing and research amongst others,' the statement read. BoN Governor, Johannes !Gawaxab in the statement said the agreement mirrors BoN and MME's shared dedication to leveraging synergies between the financial and energy sectors and that by pooling their expertise and resources together, the two institutions aim to contribut e to the sustainable development of Namibia. 'Our joint efforts will enhance policy formulation and development, contributing to effective data management, and ensuring informed decision-making. Through this partnership, we aim to create a conducive environment for sustainable development in the energy and oil and gas sectors,' MME Minister, Tom Alweendo noted. Source: Namibia Press Agency