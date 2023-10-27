Breast cancer a concern in Namibia

Namibia is facing a severe health burden, with metastatic breast cancer patients frequently detected at a late stage, complicating treatment and outcomes.

This was said by Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), on the sideline of the Pink Friday campaign held in Windhoek. Pink Friday is aimed at rallying Namibians in a united stand against breast cancer.

In Namibia, more than 540 women are diagnosed with a form of breast cancer annually, he said.

Hansen said that while the situation of late detection is not uncommon in lower and middle-income countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, it is imperative that Namibia takes proactive steps towards change.

“Through concerted efforts and a determination to address this challenge, we can drive the change needed to reshape the narrative and provide hope that can save lives,” he said.

Hansen also said the vision to combat breast cancer in Namibia encompasses the establishment of rural breast screening programmes, specialised breast clinics, and the enhancement of district screening units with state-of-the-art equipment.

“CAN eagerly anticipates ongoing collaborations with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, as well as other key stakeholders, to transform this vision into a reality,” he said.

The CAN CEO added that breast cancer is a global concern and in Africa, it presents specific challenges that demand focused attention.

“Together, we can make a meaningful impact and provide vital support to those affected by this disease,” concluded Hansen.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency