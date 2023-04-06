Carolina Cerqueira highlights African parliament´s commitment to peacekeeping

The Parliament Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, reiterated Thursday in Luanda the engagement of African parliamentarians in the continuous efforts to maintain peace, development and social justice on the continent.

Speaking to the press after attending the 14th conference of the leaders of the Parliamentary Assemblies of the Francophonie in Africa, Carolina Cerqueira said that these are the principles that Angola follows in its current parliamentary diplomacy.

According to the official, the three days meeting served to assess issues related to fighting hunger, poverty, and misery in Africa, problems that affect the sustainable development of communities.

Carolina Cerqueira, who considered positive and successful Angola´s participation in the event, stated that it also served to strengthen bilateral relations with parliaments in the Francophone zone, as well as with Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé and Príncipe, delegations whose members agreed on the need for strategies for greater intervention by Portuguese-speaking parliamentarians on the continent.

She said that during the event, the Angolan Parliament delegation presented information on the actions of the Head of the State towards consolidation of peace in the Central African Region (CAR), in particular in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Carolina Cerqueira stressed that she took the opportunity to explain to the Francophone parliamentary leaders the purpose of the Angolan military contingent that will soon be sent to the DRC to help in the quartering and demobilization of the M23 forces, given Angola´s experience in peace and security.

During the event, the parliamentarians analyzed issues such as climate change, autonomy and youth participation in political life, the promotion of democracy, gender equality, energy and water, among others.

The National Assembly delegation included the deputy Ângela Bragança, Alcides Sakala, Milonga Manuel Bernardo, consultants and employees of the Angolan Parliament.

