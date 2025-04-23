Worldwide Head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Offers Condolences to Catholic Church on Pope Francis’ Death

Vatican City: His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has expressed his condolences to the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis.

According to Ghana News Agency, the statement released by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad conveyed his deep sadness upon hearing of Pope Francis' passing. The statement highlighted Pope Francis' lifelong dedication to serving the poor and vulnerable, as well as his empathy for those affected by warfare, persecution, and injustice.

The message also recognized Pope Francis as a person of compassion, humility, and faith, who endeavored to foster connections between people of varying faiths and beliefs. It was noted that during his tenure as Pope, he warmly welcomed representatives of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to the Vatican, an act for which the community remains grateful.

On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness extended sincere condolences to the Catholic Church and its global congregation.