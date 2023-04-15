Costheta Educational Support Fund rewards 20 deserving students

The Costheta Educational Support Fund in partnership with Duamenefa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has awarded 20 brilliant, but needy Christian students from various institutions in the country.

The awardees made up of 11 males and nine females received a certificate and a cash amount of GHS1,500.00 each with an added Ipad for the best awardee.

Dr David Kotei Nutakor (also known as Costheta), a Geotechnical Engineer based in California, USA and the brain behind the Fund in a speech read on his behalf during the third award ceremony at Dzodze said he started the Fund in memory of his late parents, Mr Leonard Besa Gbede Nutakor and Madam Sabina Atsemuyo Evortepe as a way of giving back to society.

He congratulated the awardees whose visions for the future he was proud of saying, he set out to get 'the smartest, most creative needy Christian students to address ongoing challenges we currently face in the world.

'It is important to note that success is not only about titles, the awards, the recognition and the money we have, but joy of personal success resides in how much we contribute to society by helping family and friends to build a better life for themselves and those around them,' Dr Nutakor said.

Mr Emmanuel Ketaman Evortepe, Executive President, Duamenefa Foundation expressed gratitude to Dr Nutakor for choosing the Foundation as a conduit to extend his long thought-of dream to support and motivate students at secondary schools in the country to study hard and exhibit good morals and prayed for other individuals and organisations to support the project.

He called for true education necessary to bring changes to society saying, it goes beyond earning degrees and acquiring bookish knowledge to mean 'inculcating moral values, positive thinking, an attitude of giving to society and ethical values.'

Madam Esi Azalekor, mother of the best awardee, Ms Cynthia Makafui Abla Baragbor from Keta Senior High Technical School, who obtained a perfect score of A1 in all eight subjects - and currently studying Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, attributed her daughter's brilliant performance to the good upbringing she gave her and urged all parents to train their children to grow into responsible adults in future.

Ms Rejoice Morvey, an awardee and currently a student at University of Health and Allied Sciences asked for God's blessings for organisers of the award and urged secondary school students to take their studies and Christian life serious to qualify for the award.

Source: Ghana News Agency