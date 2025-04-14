Police Arrest Leader of Car Rental Theft Syndicate

Accra: The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested Nana Anderson, a suspected car rental thief and fraudster operating across the country.

According to Ghana News Agency, a press release signed by Superintendent of Police Ms. Juliana Obeng, Public Relations Officer, disclosed that Anderson, 37, unemployed, and also known as Anderson Nana Abeka, Essel Kofi Elvis, and Wilson Kojo Bismark, was apprehended on April 5, 2025, at a hideout in Atasemanso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region. His alleged accomplice, Gideon Baah, remains at large.

Superintendent Obeng stated that investigations revealed Anderson fraudulently rented a Hyundai Elantra, registration number GT 114-25, on March 25, 2025, from a car rental partner of the complainant. Using forged ECOWAS identity and driver's license cards with different names but his photograph, he deceived the witness into handing over the vehicle at Community 25, Tema. Anderson later failed to return the vehicle and disabled its tracking system.

Further investigation uncovered that Anderson was part of a syndicate that employed similar fraudulent methods between January and March 2025 to steal several vehicles, including a Kia Forte at Hatso, a Honda Civic at Amasaman, and a Kia Ultima at Spintex, all in the Greater Accra Region, the release noted. Police found that Anderson received GHS4,000 for each stolen vehicle.

Upon arrest, he admitted the offense and led the police to a location in Millennium City, near Kasoa, believed to be Baah's residence, but Baah was not found. 'Efforts are underway to apprehend Baah, popularly known as Nana,' Superintendent Obeng confirmed. Anderson has since been arraigned, and investigations continue.