Defence Minister, Egyptian Ambassador discuss military cooperation

Minister of Defence Imed Memmich met on Tuesday with Egyptian Ambassador to Tunisia Ehab Fahmy to discuss financial aspects of military cooperation and ways to develop it, as well as issues of common interest. The minister hailed the long-standing fraternal relations between the two countries and stressed the commitment to further develop military cooperation and raise it to a high level, according to a ministry press release. For his part, the Egyptian ambassador highlighted the level of cooperation between Tunisia and Egypt, expressing his country's willingness to enhance and widen its scope. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse