Dr George Smith-Graham Appointed CEO of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr. George Smith-Graham as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC). Dr. Smith-Graham, who previously served as the first CEO of the Commission from 2009 to 2017, is set to officially take office on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. He succeeds Mr. Benjamin Arthur, a well-known labor relations expert who has held the position since January 2022.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Emelia Ennin Abbey, Head of Public Affairs at FWSC, confirmed the appointment on Monday. She mentioned that the FWSC would provide additional information regarding the recent changes at the Commission once Dr. Smith-Graham assumes his duties. During his initial tenure as CEO, Dr. Smith-Graham played a pivotal role in implementing the Government's pay and compensation policy, known as the Single Spine Salary Structure, in alignment with the FWSC Act, 2007 (Act 737).

Dr. Smith-Graham brings over three decades of expertise in compensation management, public service reforms, and strategic leadership to his role. He had resigned from his position as CEO of the Commission in February 2017. His experience will be crucial as he is expected to guide future pay and compensation management policies, with the Government's intent to transition the FWSC into an Independent Emoluments Commission.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission was established under the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Act, 2007 (Act 737). The Commission operates under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and is mandated to ensure the fair, transparent, and systematic implementation of Ghana's public service pay policy. It also provides advisory services to the government on issues related to salaries, wages, grading, and classification.