Tourism Ministry Unveils National Heritage Photo Competition 2025

Accra: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has announced the launch of the National Heritage Photo Competition 2025 in Accra. The competition, open to all 16 regions of Ghana, aims to showcase the country's cultural heritage through photography.

According to Ghana News Agency, the sector minister, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, provided an overview of the competition, emphasizing its goal to promote Ghana's cultural heritage and offer a platform for young creatives to display their talents. The competition is intended not only to highlight the unique heritage, cultural, and tourism sights across the country's metropolitan, municipal, and district areas but also to foster national pride and appreciation for Ghana's cultural richness.

Madam Gomashie stated, "We are not only promoting our rich cultural heritage but providing opportunities for young Ghanaians to showcase their creativity." She further detailed the eligibility and requirements, noting that participants should be no older than 25 years. Entries can include photographs of heritage sites and cultural products such as traditional attire and cuisine.

The competition is organized in collaboration with UNESCO and supported by several key bodies, including the Ghana Tourism Authority, the National Folklore Board, National Commission for Culture, and Bureau of Ghana Languages. Additional partners include the National Theatre, National Film Authority, Tourism Development Authority, Pan African Writers Association, Hotel, Catering and Tourism Training Institute, Museums and Monuments Board, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Creative Arts Agency, and W.E.B Du Bois Centre.

Participants are encouraged to submit their entries to [email protected] by Wednesday, April 30, 2025.