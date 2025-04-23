Trailer Crashes After Head Detaches on Asukawkaw Bridge

Asukawkaw: A trailer carrying assorted drinks was involved in an accident at Asukawkaw, when its head detached, causing the trailer to crash. The driver, however, managed to drive the trailer head to safety.

According to Ghana News Agency, the incident has resulted in significant damage to the drinks and the trailer, with potential losses for the company. Mr. Mark Oduro, the Assembly Member of the Asukawkaw Electoral Area, confirmed the incident to the agency.

Mr. Oduro added that there were no fatalities or injuries resulting from the trailer accident. The Assembly Man's confirmation corroborates eyewitness accounts of the incident, which has raised concerns about road safety and vehicle maintenance in the country.

He told Ghana News Agency that after the incident, both the detached trailer head and body were towed to the Katanga Police station to clear traffic on the segment. He said the station may conduct further investigations into the cause of the accident and assess the damage to the trailer and its cargo of assorted drinks.