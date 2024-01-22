Duori Council congratulates Prof Deribile on his elevation as Acting VC of SDD-UBIDS

The Duori Divisional Traditional Council in the Upper West Region has congratulated Professor Emmanuel K. Deribile on his new position as the acting Vice Chancellor of the SD Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS). The university authorities elevated Prof Deribile, after serving as a teaching assistant and Pro-Vice chancellor. A statement issued and signed by Mohammed Dombo the Registrar of the Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday said the 'Duori Chief, Naa Tikang Deidong Dombo III, and the entire people of Duori wish you well'. 'Congratulations, Prof Deribile on your impressive journey from a teaching assistant to the prestigious position of Pro-vice chancellor, and Acting Vice Chancellor of SDD-UBIDS. Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and it's inspiring to see your progression to the professorship position and leadership of the SDD-UBIDS', it stated. 'Your commitment to education and leadership has not gone unnoti ced, and it is clear that you are well-deserving of this accomplishment. As your Chief and leader of the Duori Divisional Traditional Area, I Naa Tikang Diedong Dombo III and on behalf of the people of Duori congratulate you'. 'Tenkpogre is proud of you, and we are solidly with you. Also, having been appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on this well-deserved promotion. Your contributions to the academic community are invaluable, and I am confident that you will continue to excel in your new position', the statement indicated. Source: Ghana News Agency