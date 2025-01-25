EKIS Montessori Primary School Sets Stage for Inclusive Elections

EKIS Montessori: EKIS Montessori primary school with support from the Electoral Commission (EC) has instilled democratic values in its young learners through inclusive election. The EC, providing transparent ballot boxes, polling assistants' aprons, and ink seals to the school ensured the integrity of the vote. According to Ghana News Agency, the pupils were taken through every process from nomination, vetting, campaigning and voting, just like the experiences at the national election. Using materials from the Electoral Commission, the students said they felt elated that they've been given such a practical experience to aid them to vote in the future. Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Georgina Boateng, Proprietress of EKIS Montessori, underscored the importance of inclusivity, emphasising that the electoral process mirrored the democratic principles upheld in national elections. According to her, they were inspired to take up this step since it would go a long way to inculcate into the pupils the neede d political values and also prevent many spoiled ballots as witnessed in national elections. 'My students were so happy so they participated fully in this exercise since it is their first time. This will not be the end. We shall continue to do this every year for the pupils to have their first hand-experience in voting,' she said. She said that by embracing diversity and fostering a culture of inclusion, EKIS Montessori not only molded future leaders but also nurtured a generation of compassionate and socially conscious individuals. 'EKIS Montessori stands as a shining example of democratic ideals. Today, as students exercise their right to vote, they not only select their leaders but also embody the values of democracy, unity, and respect for all', Mrs Boateng said. Some of the school pupils expressed their excitement after going through the entire exercise. As a result, they expressed full confidence that they would be mature enough to take part in the national elections at the age of 18. 'It's been an e xciting journey for me. I mustered courage and confidence in my campaigns, appealed to my colleagues to vote for me by selling my messages to them,' Nana Yaw, a Form 2 pupil, who was one of the candidates stated.