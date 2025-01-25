Zimbabweonlinenews.com 2025-01-25 00:00:00

Accra: In commemoration of the 2025 International Day of Education, Karpowership Ghana has donated essential educational and sanitary items to the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian School in East Legon.

According to Ghana News Agency, this year's celebration is themed 'AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,' highlighting the role of education amidst technological changes. The donation, made on Friday, included exercise books, storybooks, pens, pencils, cardboards, learning aids for teachers, handwashing stations, and dustbins. These items are intended to enhance the learning environment for over 700 students and promote a cleaner school setting.

Sandra Amarquaye, Communications Manager for Karpowership Ghana, emphasized the company's dedication to supporting education. She noted the importance of education in societal growth and expressed pride in contributing resources that empower students and teachers. The Headmaster of La Bawaleshie Presbyterian School, Rev. Charlemagne Aryee, expressed gratitude for the donation, especially in light of the ongoing cholera outbreak. He highlighted the importance of sanitary items in maintaining hygiene standards.

The students also shared their excitement, with Patience Efepke expressing appreciation for the new educational materials. This initiative is part of Karpowership Ghana's 'Powerring Communities Through Education' project, aiming to empower communities and promote sustainable development.