Female Journalists in Western Region Mourn the Passing of Omane Boamah and Others

Takoradi: Female journalists at a digital training workshop are in a state of denial over the passing of five state officers involved in the Wednesday morning helicopter crash. The journalists, visibly shaken by the news, were seen gathering in small groups, checking websites and WhatsApp groups to either confirm or verify the sources to help settle their emotions.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Shirley Smith, Southern Bureau Chief of Media General News, expressed her grief and prayed for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. Belinda Asamoah, a journalist, exclaimed, “What a tragedy!” Nana Yaa Ahanta Egudze, a News Anchor and Reporter with Media Generals Connect FM, shared her deep sadness over the incident, emphasizing the great loss to the nation and offering her thoughts and prayers to the families affected.

Madam Priscilla Ohenewaa, another journalist, described the tragedy as a significant blow to the nation, particularly to politicians. She highlighted the importance of being meticulous about the operations of military helicopters, which are often used to transport troops and school children during national events. Juliet Aguair questioned the potential causes behind the national disaster involving a state helicopter.

The helicopter crash claimed the lives of five state officers: Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Mr. Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East Constituency; and two crew members. The GAF Z9 helicopter took off from Accra around 0912 hours on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Ms. Kwanuwaa Duncan, a videographer, remarked that this tragedy serves as a wake-up call to ensure the proper maintenance of Ghana’s airline assets, recalling a similar occurrence in the Western Region in the past. Chelsy Sey, a morning show host at YFM in Takoradi, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families, emphasizing the devastation of such an unexpected event.

Ms. Ina-Thalia Quansah, the Western Regional Correspondent for Joy News and Development Communicator, shared her prayers for the families, seeking God’s strength for them during this difficult time. Mrs. Graciela Acquaye added, “Very painful to lose these great men who have sacrificed so well for their party and the State. My condolences to the Family and the NDC party.”