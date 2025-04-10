Ghanaians to Enjoy Unique Data Bundles on National Holidays – Nartey George Declares

Accra: Government of Ghana has agreed with all three mobile network operators in Ghana to provide unique data bundle packages for all subscribers during the five national holidays. Therefore, during holidays such as Independence Day, May Day, Republic Day, Founder's Day, and Farmers Day, MTN, Telecel, and AT (i.e., Airtel/Tigo) would give special data bundles to subscribers at lower rates. Mr. Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, announced this during a news conference in Accra on Wednesday.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Minister referred to the Independence Day test run of the unique data bundle offers to all subscribers, describing the pilot exercise as a resounding success. "I look forward to working with the National Communications Authority and the mobile network operators on May Day for our next holiday offering in celebration of the workers of Ghana," the Minister stated. The media encounter was to update the public on the Ministry's first-quarter activities and progress made so far.

On measures to reduce the cost of data in Ghana, the Minister noted that he established a multi-stakeholder Data Cost Pricing Committee in February, comprising telecommunication service providers, consumer groups, and regulators to achieve more cost-effective data prices. He said the Committee delivered its report within 13 days and referred the Committee's recommendations to the regulator, National Communications Authority (NCA), to review and fashion plans for implementation.

"The NCA under the able leadership of the Acting Director-General has held several engagements with mobile network operators to discuss implementation modalities. I have personally engaged with the CEOs of the three mobile network operators (MNOs). And am pleased to announce that all three MNOs have presented to the Ministry and the Regulator with specific improved data bundles for tertiary students across the country, as well as content creation and gig economy demographics," he stated. "In the coming days, the NCA will finalise the implementation and technical requirements with the relevant stakeholders for a public roll-out," the Minister stated.