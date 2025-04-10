GOSANET Foundation and Library Authority Host Educational and Recreational Event for School Children in Ho

Accra: GOSANET Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on health, education, and social development, in collaboration with the Volta Regional Library Authority, hosted a reading and fun exercise for selected school children in Ho. This event was part of the Good Deeds Day celebration and aimed to blend education with entertainment for the young participants.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event brought together 47 children from various schools in Ho, along with their teachers, parents, and volunteers. The activities planned for the day were designed to promote kindness, learning, and community service in a setting that was both relaxed and conducive to child development. The children participated in a reading session that encouraged them to cultivate a love for reading and learning.

In addition to the reading session, the children engaged in interactive games such as pick-and-act, musical chairs, and other creative activities that enhanced their creativity and self-expression. Mr. Samuel Yao Atidzah, the Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, addressed the attendees, highlighting the significance of Good Deeds Day as a reminder of the impact of kindness and community service. He encouraged the children to help others and share resources, noting that even small acts like helping a friend with homework or sharing a book could make a substantial difference.

Mr. Atidzah reiterated the Foundation's dedication to health and education initiatives throughout the Volta region. As part of the Good Deeds Day celebration, GOSANET Foundation organized campaigns to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, malaria prevention, and tuberculosis. They also distributed self-testing kits and condoms in the South Dayi district of the Volta region.

Mr. Jonas Lagoh, Ho Municipal Librarian, praised the initiative and emphasized the role of libraries as safe spaces for learning and development. Good Deeds Day is a global movement celebrated annually in April, bringing together millions from over 100 countries to engage in good deeds for others and the planet.