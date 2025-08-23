GTA Shuts Down Seven Sub-Standard, Illegal Hospitality Facilities in Central Region

Cape coast: The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Wednesday shut down several sub-standard and illegal tourism facilities, including hotels and restaurants, for operating illegally across the Central Region. The facilities include Hotel Central near Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, VEKE Executive Lodge at Akyim, and Chicken Pizza branches opposite Becky Kay and near the University of Cape Coast’s Ayensu Road in the Cape Coast Metropolis. Others affected were Fredumens Hotel at Moree Junction in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District and 4:30 Guest House at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality.

According to Ghana News Agency, these closures occurred as part of a nationwide inspection and enforcement exercise by the GTA taskforce, aimed at ensuring compliance with its regulations. Some managers of the affected facilities expressed frustration over what they described as complicated procedures involved in registering tourism enterprises in Ghana. They called for the GTA’s support, lamenting the lengthy registration process requiring compliance with several agencies, such as the Registrar General’s Department, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Environmental Protection Agency, and relevant district assemblies.

Mr Charles Kwaku Buabin, the Regional Director of the GTA, pledged the Authority’s support to speed up the registration processes without undue delay. He stated that the exercise aimed to instill order and ensure compliance with the rules, standards, and laws governing the hospitality industry. He emphasized that service delivery and patron safety at these facilities could not be compromised. Despite efforts to have some facility owners complete their operational license registration, Mr Buabin noted that many had been unsuccessful. Some facilities had failed to pay licensing fees and the one percent tourism levy for years, lacking a GTA Operational License to operate.

Mr Buabin highlighted that the law clearly states that without a license, a facility cannot operate, regardless of the circumstances. He warned that the final stage of this exercise is prosecution, and those who do not comply will face legal action. He advised the public to verify the licensing status of tourism facilities before patronizing them, urging them to check for a facility’s operational license. “If it doesn’t have one, it is unsafe to visit as proper hygiene and safety cannot be guaranteed. Also, watch out for closure notices; if you see one, avoid that facility,” he added.