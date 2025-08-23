Third Annual Northern Trade, Industry and Investment Summit Opens in Tamale

Tamale: The third annual Northern Trade, Industry and Investment Summit (NTIS) has opened in Tamale on the theme: ‘Enhancing Trade and Industrial Growth Through Strategic Investment and Accelerated Export.’

According to Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Ishmael Yahuza, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Development (CPD), stated that the three-day event aims to empower the private sector, particularly Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), through capacity-building, production expansion, export promotion, and value addition to non-traditional export products.

He mentioned that the summit would aim to accelerate economic development, attract investment, and create employment to improve livelihoods in Northern Ghana. Activities planned include a durbar, business seminar, trade exhibition, career fair, and an awards night, with expectations of drawing at least 800 delegates from various industries and sectors.

Mr Ali Adolf John, Northern Regional Minister, emphasized that NTIS would explore innovative ways to boost trade, enhance industrial productivity, and unlock investment opportunities. He noted that with government’s support, the initiative would enhance non-traditional export earnings and position Ghanaian enterprises within global value chains.

He further added that previous editions of the summit increased awareness of Northern Ghana’s economic potential, fostered new business ties, and promoted the region’s cultural heritage, tourism, and investment prospects.

Mr John also urged private businesses and development partners to collaborate with government on policies for sustainable economic growth, stressing the importance of moving beyond rhetoric to actionable outcomes, partnerships, and networks that transcend borders.

In a speech read on his behalf, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), highlighted the vital role of SMEs in the national economy. He called on stakeholders to build their capacity to access international markets and compete globally.

The summit is organized by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC), CPD, UDS, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana Exim Bank, Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Over the years, it has served as a platform for SMEs to showcase products and services while fostering connections between businesses, investors, and policymakers.