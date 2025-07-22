KOICA Organizes Pre-Departure Orientation for Scholarship Beneficiaries Headed to South Korea

Accra: The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has conducted a pre-departure orientation for fifteen Ghanaian fellows who have been awarded full scholarships to pursue master’s degrees in South Korea as part of the 2025 KOICA Scholarship Programme. The orientation aimed to equip the scholars with essential guidance to support their academic journey and cultural integration in South Korea, while also providing an opportunity to connect with KOICA alumni and programme stakeholders.

According to Ghana News Agency, the 2025 cohort is set to study at prestigious Korean institutions, including Seoul National University, Yonsei University, Ewha Woman’s University, University of Seoul, KDI School of Public Policy and Management, Kyungpook National University, Handong University, and Yeungnam University. The fields of study covered by the scholarships include Urban Development, Trade and Industrial Policy, Sustainable Regional Development, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Production, Energy Policy, Global Health Security, Gender Equality, ICT Convergence, and Water Resources Management.

Mr. Donghyun Lee, KOICA Country Director, urged the scholarship recipients to become ‘agents of change’ upon their return to Ghana. He emphasized the need for them to bring back not only academic degrees, but also practical solutions and fresh perspectives to contribute to national service. He highlighted the transformative potential of their time in South Korea, which he noted would extend beyond academic learning to inspire personal growth and broaden perspectives.

The KOICA Scholarship Programme is a component of the Korean government’s Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) initiative, which aims to enhance Ghana’s human resource development. Ms. Lovia Afoakwa, President of the KOICA Alumni Association of Ghana (KAAG), congratulated the awardees and emphasized the significance of the opportunity they have been given. She encouraged them to remain committed to excellence and assured them of the alumni body’s ongoing support.

Dr. Jeffrey Ofori, a Senior Medical Officer at Tema General Hospital, and Ms. Gertrude Akuamoah of the National Development Planning Commission, both alumni of the CIAT programme, shared their experiences from their time in Korea. Dr. Ofori advised the new scholars to seek professional help when necessary, to push beyond their limits, and to reflect on their personal and professional growth continuously.

KOICA’s CIAT programme is recognized as Korea’s leading human resource development initiative, offering training to public officials, engineers, researchers, and policymakers from developing countries. It focuses on sharing Korea’s development experience and technological expertise. Since its inception, the programme has supported numerous Ghanaian professionals across various sectors. The KOICA Alumni Association in Ghana currently boasts around 1,500 members.