Ho Catholic Diocese Launches 10th Anniversary of Bishop Fianu’s Legacy

Accra: The Catholic Diocese of Ho has officially launched the 10th Episcopal Anniversary celebration of the Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, marking a decade of leadership, spiritual growth, and service. The launch, themed ‘A Decade of Shepherding God’s Flock; Looking into the Future as Pilgrims of Hope,’ took place at the Ho Pastoral Centre in a solemn yet spirited ceremony.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event also honoured Bishop Fianu’s 40 years of priestly ministry, having been ordained on July 14, 1985, and appointed Bishop of Ho by Pope Francis exactly three decades later in 2015. The date was described as a spiritually symbolic double milestone of thanksgiving.

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Dotse Komla, Chairperson of the Planning Committee, called on the faithful to reflect on the journey with Bishop Fianu and to ’embrace the future with hope and active participation.’ He described the launch as ‘the beginning of a shared pilgrimage’ rather than a one-off celebration.

Madam Patricia Awo Azumah, chairperson for the occasion, thanked attendees for their presence and support. ‘Today is not just about giving but about investing in legacy – through presence, prayer, and sacrifice,’ she urged.

The highlight of the day was the unveiling and auctioning of commemorative souvenirs honouring the bishop. Proceeds will go towards completing the Ho-Bankoe Cathedral, a longstanding project that remains unfinished after more than two decades. ‘The Cathedral is not merely stone and mortar,’ Fr. Komla said. ‘It is a living symbol of our faith and unity. Let us each do our part and bring others on board.’

Celebrations will span several months and climax on October 10, 2025, at Ola Senior High School Assembly Hall in Ho with a grand event expected to draw national attention. The programme includes liturgical services, health screening, inter-deanery school quizzes, cultural displays, and legacy lectures.

Bishop Fianu has been praised widely for his leadership. As Vice Chairperson of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference and the newly elected Chairperson of the National Peace Council, his impact extends far beyond diocesan borders. Speakers noted that the anniversary goes beyond honouring one man, it is about celebrating a ministry that continues to inspire transformation, unity, and peace across the Volta Region and beyond.

‘As pilgrims of hope,’ Fr. Komla concluded, ‘we are not just commemorating a past, we are stepping boldly into the future, united and inspired by faith.’

The Planning Committee thanked all dignitaries and guests, including Archbishop Albert LeGatt of St. Boniface Archdiocese, Canada, and Bishop Gerard County of the Diocese of Kingstown, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, for gracing the launch. Special prayers were offered, entrusting the celebration to the Blessed Virgin Mary’s intercession, that the Diocese may continue to grow in faith, unity, and divine purpose.

The Diocese has urged all Catholics and well-wishers to actively support the celebrations through prayers, donations, and participation as the Church moves forward in mission and joy.