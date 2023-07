The Nigerian and South African teams qualified for the final of the men's badminton tournament at the African Beach Games (Hammamet-2023), which are due to end on Friday afternoon in the seaside resort of Yasmine Hammamet.

Nigeria qualified at the expense of Mauritius by 3 sets to 0 (11-8, 12-10, 11-7), while South Africa defeated Zambia in the semi-final in 3 sets (11-4, 11-4, 12-10).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse