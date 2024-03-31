Kavango East and Omusati to clash in Newspaper final

Kavango East and Omusati region secured their spots in the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup 2024 football division final after successfully overcoming their opponents in the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon. The 22nd edition of the Under-20 netball and football competition is being held in the cattle town of Gobabis from 29 March to 01 April at the Legare Stadium. On Sunday afternoon, Omusati became the first region to secure its berth in the final after outclassing 10-men Oshikoto in the opening semi-final witnessed by thousands of spectators. In a game of two halves, Omusati dominated the first half of the match, while Oshikoto came out as the more dominant outfit in the second half. In the second semi-final of the day, Kavango East clashed with the host region Omaheke. The host region put up an impressive display in front of their supporters who cheered behind their team throughout the match. As the odds stood against the Kavango East team, the home team opened the scoring and maintained possession throu ghout the first half of the match, which ended 1-0. But the second half saw the Kavango East boys pushing their opponents from the start of that half until the end, where they finally managed to find the back of the net with just a minute left in the game. With the equaliser by the Kavango East region, it was left to the penalty shootout that saw Kavango East eliminate the host region with a 3-2 score line. Kavango East will now meet Omusati in the football final, which is slated for Monday afternoon at the Legare Stadium. Kavango West won the football division of the competition in 2023 while Khomas won the netball section in the 21st edition held in Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa Region. Source: The Namibia Press Agency