Man allegedly rapes 10-year-old daughter

The Namibian Police Force in the Oshikoto Region have arrested a 43-year-old man after he allegedly raped his 10-year-old daughter. According to the region's crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Saturday, the incident happened on Thursday at Uuholamo village in the Okankolo Constituency. The suspect is the biological father of the victim and they reside in the same house at Uuholamo. 'It is alleged that the suspect found the daughter in the sleeping room during the afternoon after school and the suspect grabbed her, put her down on the bed, undressed her, and had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances,' Ekandjo said. He added that the man afterwards went to a cuca shop. 'The victim reported the matter to teachers at her school on Friday when she went to school. She also said that it was not the first time that her father raped her, he allegedly started doing that to her since 2020,' Ekandjo said. He said the school principal reported the matter to the police. The suspect will appear before the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday while the police investigation continues. Source: Namibia Press Agency