Man kills girlfriend, commits suicide

A 29-year-old woman was reportedly beaten to death with a gun by her 30-year-old boyfriend on Saturday. He then allegedly committed suicide by hanging. The Namibian Police Force Omusati Regional Commander, Commissioner Ismael Basson said the incident occurred around 05h00 at Onandjaba settlement in the Okalongo Constituency. The deceased was identified as Hilya Nekongo, a bartender at Onandjaba. According to Basson, the couple allegedly got into an argument and the suspect went and robbed the firearm from a security guard who was on duty, and proceeded to chase his girlfriend. 'It is alleged that the boyfriend hit the victim on the forehead with a shotgun butt, and the girlfriend died on the spot,' he said. He added that the suspect left the scene and was found hanging under a tree. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency