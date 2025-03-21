Minister for Interior Bolsters Ghana Prisons Service with Essential Food Donations

Accra: Mr Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minister for the Interior, has extended support to the Ghana Prisons Service by donating assorted food items to aid in the feeding of inmates during the Ramadan season. This contribution was made at the Prisons Headquarters.

According to Ghana News Agency, the donation, made on behalf of philanthropist and businessman Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, included 1,000 bags of rice, 417 boxes of sunflower cooking oil, 200 boxes of tomato paste, and 200 boxes of canned mackerel. This initiative is part of the Minister's commitment to enhancing the effectiveness and appeal of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Mr. Muntaka explained that he reached out to Mr. Mahama to gather support for prison inmates during Ramadan, resulting in the generous donation. He further emphasized his commitment to the Prisons Service by announcing the future presentation of 15 pick-up vehicles, part of a larger distribution of 50 vehicles by the Interior Ministry.

Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, expressed her appreciation for the Minister's support and the opportunity to lead the Service. She highlighted the importance of operational allowances for officers and urged the Minister to ensure their provision.

The Director-General also shared plans for strategic innovations aimed at transforming the Prisons Service into a prestigious institution in Ghana. She assured the Minister of the staff's readiness to work towards realizing his vision and enhancing the Service's global reputation.

The food items will be distributed to select prison facilities, including Nsawam Medium Security, the Ankaful complex, Koforidua Local, Tamale Central, Sunyani Central, Amanfrom Camp, and Manhyia Local Prisons.