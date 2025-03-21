Volta GPRTU Rejects Proposed Transport Fare Increase Amid Economic Concerns

Accra: The Volta Regional Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has firmly opposed the introduction of new transport fares, urging the public to dismiss such proposals.

According to Ghana News Agency, the union stated that the current economic conditions do not justify an increase in transport fares. Mr. Awilo Attito, the Volta Regional GPRTU Public Relations Officer, emphasized in an interview that drivers' unions should take advantage of the recent decrease in fuel prices and maintain existing fare levels for the time being.

He revealed that a group identified as the Alliance of Drivers, Ghana is advocating for a fare hike, which contradicts GPRTU regulations. Mr. Attito noted that unauthorized fare increases have been observed among some drivers in the southern Volta region and warned them to cease these activities.

The GPRTU leadership, after discussions with Mr. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Minister for Transport, expressed optimism regarding the transport sector's future in light of the upcoming 2025 budget. Mr. Attito further highlighted that the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association refuted claims by the Alliance of Drivers, Ghana about rising spare parts costs, which allegedly justified a 20 percent fare increase scheduled for March 17.

He cautioned that unilateral fare increments without proper consultation could lead to chaos in the transport sector, and the GPRTU is prepared to protect its members and the traveling public's interests. Passengers and road users are urged to adhere to regular fares and disregard any unauthorized increases.

Mr. Attito clarified that no new taxes or import duties on spare parts exist, countering the Alliance of Drivers, Ghana's assertions. He labeled the group's actions as propagandistic and urged the public to report any non-compliant drivers to the GPRTU.

The proposal for new transport fares has sparked widespread concern among commuters, as many struggle financially. The GPRTU's opposition aligns with the sentiments of many Ghanaians, who fear the economic repercussions of increased transport costs. Drivers and passengers on the Keta-Aflao Road have expressed concerns over the potential impact on the economy, highlighting the transport sector's crucial role in employment and the movement of goods and services.

Commuters are calling for the establishment and enforcement of regulations to better manage the transport sector, ensuring stability and fairness for all stakeholders.