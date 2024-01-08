Mohammed Kudus to feature in AFCON 2023 despite minor injury 

Mr. Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed Mohammed Kudus will join the Black Stars team in Kumasi before they jet off to Ivory Coast.

The midfielder picked up a strain while on duty for his club side West Ham United and needed to take some time off training.

He said 'Mohammed Kudus is in Accra ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. According to the Technical Team, he needs rest after picking up a strain. He will join the team before they depart for the AFCON.'

Mohammed Kudus has been one of the fast-rising midfielders in the world, topping charts in the English Premier League and on the African continent.

His inclusion in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations comes as a huge boost as the team targets to clinch the coveted trophy after 40 years.

Ghana will take on Namibia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, January 08, 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency