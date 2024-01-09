Nungua Lands: Beware of imposters – Chief

Professor Nii Oboade Notse Odaifio Welentsi III, Vice-President of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs and Overlord of Nungua Traditional Area, has warned the public against imposters selling land by forging his signature and seals. He noted that some of the imposters furnished unsuspecting public document allegedly signed in his name to unsuspecting clients and advised them to be cautious. According to him, this fraudulent act has been going on for years and it was causing individuals to lose their life savings to these imposters. He said the matter had been reported to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, with some suspects arrested. Speaking via telephone, the Nungua Paramount Chief said the charlatans often forged his signature and the seal of the Traditional Council to deceive their victims. He said recently, a Chinese investor was swindled through such acts. The Police on January 1, 2024, nabbed one suspect, Felix Alabi Borwngmai, through police intelligence over illegal sale of land. The su spect allegedly had land documents purported to have been signed by the Paramount Chief of Nungua. Borwngmai is said to have confessed that he had accomplices and that one of them was one Laryea, a.k.a stone, who is now deceased. The suspect is alleged to have confessed that the deceased was the one who had been helping him to forge the Paramount Chief's signature and the seal of the Traditional Council. Source: Ghana News Agency