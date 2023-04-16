OKRA Projects and Partners commissions classroom block for Have-Hadzidekope JHS

Mr Cyprus Nii Sackey, Country Director, OKRA Projects, has commissioned a three-unit classroom block for the Have-Hadzidekope D/A Junior High School in the Afadzato South District to enhance delivery of quality education.

The block, which also has offices, toilets and polytank, is a community initiative, which got assistance from Okra Projects in December 2022.

Mr Sackey noted that they supplied the materials to the community as an assistance they provided, adding that the new block was the third project in the district.

He said more than 30 projects had been commissioned nationwide in six years of its operations adding that the communal spirit of the community members was commendable.

Mr Sackey noted that it was their hope that they would return to the community someday and urged teachers and pupils to enjoy the structure and make the best out of it.

Madam Janet Esi Hammond on behalf of the Afadzato South District Education Director, said the school over the years had been suffering from a befitting classroom block, which hindered on quality academic work.

She said the situation had been an albatross on the neck of the Directorate as no means was available to salvage it.

She commended the donors, the community's commitment and the communal spirit exhibited to build the edifice.

Madam Hammond called on all stakeholders to revive the maintenance culture and support the school authorities to maintain the facility for its durability.

Togbe Dzeh I, Chief of the Community in a speech read for him, commended the Okra Projects for their kind gesture to the community while appealing to the Education Directorate to complement the gesture with the provision of desks.

He said there was there need for more teachers and pleaded for grants from the Directorate in sustaining education in the community.

Mr Felix Normenyo, Assemblyman, Have-Alavanyo Electoral Area, noted that the contribution of the community members towards the success of the project and called on the Education Directorate to continue to assist education in the community with resources.

He commended the teachers for their commitment towards the welfare of students.

Mr Normenyo called on stakeholders and benevolent individuals and groups to help provide the needed infrastructure to help the community while urging the student to learn.

Mr Peniyena Felix, Headteacher, expressed gratitude to the donors for the support and promised management's commitment to ensure that proper care would be taken of the structure.

Mr Kenneth Kofikuma Puem, former Headteacher of the school, said the school was established in 1997 as a community-based school to give formal education to the pupils from this community and its environs.

'In 2009, the school was absorbed by government and first professional teacher posted into the school in 2010 September.'

He said the school started with a student population of 23 made up of 10 boys and 13 girls on a gradual footing with lack of infrastructure and other facilities where teaching and learning was done under thatched buildings coupled with challenges where sometimes snakes fall from the buildings where classes were in section.

Mr Puem said the school was well represented in sporting activities, adding that the school sat for its first BECE in 2020 and had a 100 per cent pass, 65 per cent in 2021 and 90 per cent in 2022.

He said the school is faced with lack of classrooms, furniture and teachers and urged the current Headmaster to continue to work in addressing the challenges.

Source: Ghana News Agency